Who's Jutta Leerdam? Dutch Pro skater set to marry Jake Paul—here's what you need to know

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is getting ready to start a family with his fiancé, pro skater Jutta Leerdam, after a boxing break following defeat against Anthony Joshua in Miami on December 19, 2025.

The 28-year-old joined brother Logan Paul on his podcast show “Impulsive” and spoke his mind.

For context, Paul had suffered a sixth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, a two-time heavyweight world champion.

Paul revealed that he plans to support his fiancé, Dutch pro skater Jutta Leerdam, as she is gearing up for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Jake said, “I’m going to take some time off to go support Jutta (Leerdam) at the Olympics.”

Sharing his next steps, Jake added, “Then she’s going to move to Puerto Rico. Move her here. Maybe go snowboarding or something.”

The couple connected in 2023 after Paul reached out via direct message to ask Leerdam to invite her onto his podcast.

After Jake’s revelation about starting a family with his fiancé, social media started buzzing, with online sleuths digging for more information about the social media star’s future wife.

Here’s everything to know about Jutta Leerdam, an accomplished speed skater making waves on the ice rink and online.

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

The 26-year-old Leerdam, who hails from the Netherlands, is a professional speed skater, has been participating in long-track sprint events, and is an Olympian.

The couple, who have been dating since 2023 and got engaged in March 2025.

Leerdam, 26, is a seven-time world champion speed skater. A silver medalist in the 1000m event from the 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing and widely recognized as one of the masters of the sport.

Jutta has been a constant support for her beau, although she didn’t attend the big fight last week, where Jake faced a crushing defeat before AJ and suffered a damaged jaw.

But she posted a video on TikTok, extending her love and support for Jake and explaining the reason why she couldn’t join him in the arena.

Jutta said, “I wish I could be there... but this week is my Olympic qualification week, so I can’t.”

After the bout, she wrote a heartfelt post online, “I’m proud of you, baby. I have so much respect for you taking on this challenge and fighting so well against a heavyweight champion. My champion.”

@juttaleerdam Just a girl watching her man work relentlessly. Yes he plays the villain, but that’s what creates opportunities for everyone including so many powerful women. Some people should look in the mirror and asked themselves why it triggers them so much. Lets support each other and success will come to you ???????? ♬ origineel geluid - Jutta Leerdam

Being an elite athlete of the sport, Leerdam has amassed a huge social media fanbase, with 4.8 million Instagram followers, though 24.3 million less than her beau, Jake Paul, alongside 1.8 million followers on TikTok.

Jutta Leerdam is now focusing on the upcoming Milan Winter Olympics that will kick off the first week of February.