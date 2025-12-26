Gmail's new name-changer feature to let users modify email addresses

In a move seemingly in favour of those who are keen to be digitally known with different, creative monikers, tech giant Google is gearing up to introduce a long-awaited feature allowing users to change their Gmail email addresses, including those ending in “@gmail.com.”

This fundamental change was detailed in an updated Google support page, marking a significant shift in Google's longstanding policy, which previously prohibited such modifications.

Gmail users for years could only change their Google Account email if it was linked to a third-party address, leaving Gmail addresses permanent, and this restriction irked many users who created accounts under different names or circumstances.

But the new process is going to change that by enabling users to change their Gmail address to a new “@gmail.com” address with a different username while retaining their existing account and data.

The upcoming Gmail update, currently visible only in Hindi, indicates that it may be in testing in India before rolling out to the general public.

Under this new system, users will enjoy their original inbox, as emails sent to the old address will still arrive in the same location, with the old address functioning as an alias.

Users would also be able to sign in using either the old or new address, with all data, including emails and photos, intact.

But there are some limitations as well: after changing their Gmail address, users cannot modify or delete the new address for 12 months and can change their Gmail address up to three times, allowing for a maximum of four associated addresses.

Moreover, older services may still display the original address for some time.

While this feature is not yet available for everybody, it is expected to be accessible through the “My Account” settings once the rollout is complete, offering users much-needed flexibility in managing their Gmail identities.