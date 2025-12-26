 
Geo News

Gmail's new name-changer feature to let users modify email addresses

Gmail will enable users to change Gmail address to new “@gmail.com” address with different username

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 26, 2025

Gmails new name-changer feature to let users modify email addresses
Gmail's new name-changer feature to let users modify email addresses

In a move seemingly in favour of those who are keen to be digitally known with different, creative monikers, tech giant Google is gearing up to introduce a long-awaited feature allowing users to change their Gmail email addresses, including those ending in “@gmail.com.”

This fundamental change was detailed in an updated Google support page, marking a significant shift in Google's longstanding policy, which previously prohibited such modifications.

Gmail users for years could only change their Google Account email if it was linked to a third-party address, leaving Gmail addresses permanent, and this restriction irked many users who created accounts under different names or circumstances.

But the new process is going to change that by enabling users to change their Gmail address to a new “@gmail.com” address with a different username while retaining their existing account and data.

The upcoming Gmail update, currently visible only in Hindi, indicates that it may be in testing in India before rolling out to the general public.

Under this new system, users will enjoy their original inbox, as emails sent to the old address will still arrive in the same location, with the old address functioning as an alias.

Users would also be able to sign in using either the old or new address, with all data, including emails and photos, intact.

But there are some limitations as well: after changing their Gmail address, users cannot modify or delete the new address for 12 months and can change their Gmail address up to three times, allowing for a maximum of four associated addresses.

Moreover, older services may still display the original address for some time.

While this feature is not yet available for everybody, it is expected to be accessible through the “My Account” settings once the rollout is complete, offering users much-needed flexibility in managing their Gmail identities.

More From Viral

Jensen Huang: How a former dishwasher made Nvidia a $4.46 trillion empire
Jensen Huang: How a former dishwasher made Nvidia a $4.46 trillion empire
Why 'Santa' sighting at Statue of Liberty went viral: festive hoax or mystery explained video
Why 'Santa' sighting at Statue of Liberty went viral: festive hoax or mystery explained
Australia plans National Bravery award for Bondi Beach heroes
Australia plans National Bravery award for Bondi Beach heroes
Poland intercepts Russian spy plane near Baltic airspace on Christmas day
Poland intercepts Russian spy plane near Baltic airspace on Christmas day
Helicopter crashed at 4,700 meters on Mount Kilimanjaro, killing all on board
Helicopter crashed at 4,700 meters on Mount Kilimanjaro, killing all on board
Nottingham forest legend John Robertson dies at 72, cause of death not disclosed
Nottingham forest legend John Robertson dies at 72, cause of death not disclosed