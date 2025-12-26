Jensen Huang: How a former dishwasher made Nvidia a $4.46 trillion empire

Jensen Huang How a former dishwasher built Nvidia into $4.46 trillion empire

Nvidia recently became the world's most valuable company, which is largely a courtesy of Jensen Huang's staunch devotion and his journey from a humble beginning, leading him to lead one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Born in 1963 in Tainan, Taiwan, Huang immigrated to the United States as a teenager, and as life in a new country was challenging, he worked as a dishwasher at a Denny’s in Oregon, where he developed a strong work ethic and better understood the value of hard work.

Huan, in his high school years, was extremely curious and determined. He excelled in mathematics and science, driven by a passion for learning. This dedication led him to Oregon State University, where he completed his graduation in electrical engineering, followed by a master’s degree from Stanford University, where he envisioned the future of technological innovation.

When was Nvidia founded?

Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993. The company faced tough competition and uncertainty in the initial days of its inception, but Huang’s leadership vision enabled him to recognise the potential of graphics processing units (GPUs) beyond gaming. He viewed GPUs as essential tools for the future of data, algorithms, and artificial intelligence.

That said, Nvidia thrived under Huang’s supervision, becoming a leader in graphics processors. By the 2020s, Nvidia’s GPUs dominated the world of AI and data centres and changed how technology operates.

Fast forward to 2025, Nvidia achieved an unprecedented market valuation of $4.46 trillion and became the world’s most valuable company.

From washing dishes to leading a tech giant, Huang’s story of dedication and resilience exemplifies how resilience and innovative thinking can transform lives and industries.