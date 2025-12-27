Recalling May victory against India, Dar calls for making Pakistan an economic power

DPM Ishaq Dar addresses a news conference in Islamabad on December 27, 2025. — Screengrab via GeoNews

Recalling military victory against India in May this year, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that Pakistan must now be transformed into an economic power, stressing that the government is pursuing a coordinated strategy to achieve stability and growth.

“We now have to make Pakistan an economic power,” said DPM Ishaq Dar while addressing a yearly news conference in Islamabad.

DPM Dar said Pakistan’s foreign policy stature had improved globally and the country’s position was being heard and acknowledged at international forums.

Dar also credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for efforts aimed at strengthening the economy, saying the government was working to ensure long-term financial stability.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making continuous efforts to stabilise the country economically,” he said

Dar welcomed the visit of the UAE president to Pakistan, saying, “The UAE president had promised the prime minister a visit to Pakistan this year, and his visit is a positive development.” He said discussions during the visit focused on “bilateral trade, investment and the energy sector.”

He went onto say that Saudi Arabia had supported Pakistan in securing the International Monetary Fund programme, adding, China has deposited $4 billion in Pakistan, while the UAE has placed $3 billion.

Referring to tensions with India, Dar said Pakistan had shot down Indian aircraft during recent hostilities. “We shot down seven Indian aircraft during the war,” he said, adding that “Pakistan did not ask anyone for a ceasefire.”

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.