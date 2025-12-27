Italy allocates 10,500-job quota for Pakistani workers over next three years

An undated image of people standing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis on Saturday announced that it has secured a 10,500-job quota from Italy for Pakistani workers, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

The spokesperson said that Italy has allocated a three-year employment quota for Pakistan, making it the first European country to officially offer job opportunities to Pakistani workers under a structured quota system.

The employment opportunities have been allocated in sectors including shipbreaking, healthcare, and agriculture.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, skilled and semi-skilled Pakistani workers will be employed in various professions such as welding, technical services, cooking, waiting staff, and housekeeping.

In addition, opportunities are also available in nursing, medical technology, and farming.

Under this arrangement, 3,500 Pakistanis will be able to travel to Italy each year for employment, the ministry said, adding that out of the total annual quota, 1,500 workers will be hired under the seasonal category, while 2,000 workers will be employed under the non-seasonal quota.

The spokesperson said that the second meeting of the Pakistan-Italy Joint Working Group will be held in Islamabad in February 2026 to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in labour mobility.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain termed the allocation of the job quota by Italy as an important milestone for Pakistan.

He said that new doors of employment are opening for the Pakistani workforce in Italy and expressed confidence that more European countries would soon follow suit.

“This development marks a significant step forward for Pakistan in exploring new employment opportunities in the European labour market,” he said.

Hussain added that the federal government remains committed to providing respectable employment opportunities for its workers abroad.

"Overseas Pakistanis serve as ambassadors of the country worldwide and play a backbone role in strengthening the national economy," he added.