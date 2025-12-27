Four India-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan's Panjgur: ISPR

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

IBO conducted on reported presence of terrorists: ISPR.

Forces recover weapons, ammunition during operation.

ISPR says killed terrorists were involved in terror activities.

Security forces have gunned down four India-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Balochistan's Panjgur district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the military's media wing, the operation was conducted on Dec 26 on "reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij."

"During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Khwarij [terrorists] location, and after an intense fire exchange, four India-sponsored Khwarij were [killed]," the ISPR said.

Security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

A sanitisation operation was conducted following the fire exchange to eliminate any other India-sponsored terrorists found in the area.

The ISPR said the relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of "Azm-e-Istehkam" by security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The operation came just a day after security forces neutralised five terrorists in Balochistan's Kohlu district.

Pakistan has witnessed a notable increase in terrorist attacks, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime grabbed power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan has also resulted in week-long clashes between the two countries in October this year.

Earlier this month, Islamabad issued a demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime, conveying grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).