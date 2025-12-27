NYC sees biggest snow in years, but storm spares city’s worst

A powerful winter storm slammed the New York metro area Friday into Saturday, delivering the region’s one of the major snowfall in nearly four years and snarling post-Christamas travel.

White authorities issued winter storm warnings for the entire tri-state era, snowfall totals varied dramatically.

Heavy accumulations were seen in some parts of Hudson Valley and Connecticut with 6 to 8 inches of report.

New York City and northern New Jersey, however, received lower totals than initially forecast, likely finishing in the 3-5 inch range.

Meteorologists cited an unexpected mix of sleet and temporary “dry slot” in the storm that reduced accumulation in the city.

Despite the lower urban totals, the storm caused major disruptions. Governors Kathy Hochul of New York and acting Governor Tahesha Way of New Jersey declared states of emergency.

New York City also released a travel advisory. Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed at area airports, and public transit, including NYC Ferry service and the B train, faces suspensions or early closures.

The storm started on Friday afternoon, December 26, and was tapering off by Saturday morning, December 27, marking a dramatic shift for a region that has seen minimal snow in recent winters.

Even the reduced totals in Central Park likely represent the park’s largest snowfall since January 2022.

Officials issued notice to continue caution as crews worked to clear roads amid ongoing hazardous travel conditions.