Pakistan slams Israel's move to recognise Somaliland as independent state

Pakistan on Saturday denounced Israel's announcement recognising the independence of the so-called Somaliland region of the Federal Republic of Somalia, terming the move a violation of international norms.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) condemned what it said were "attempts to undermine the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia".

The MoFA said that Israel's announcement not only threatened the "peace and stability of Somalia, but also that of the entire region".

Islamabad urged the international community to reject any such actions, and prevent and deter Israel from undermining the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region.

MoFA reiterated Pakistan's complete support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia, as well as for all efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the country.

The statement comes a day after Israel became the first country to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy.

In a statement, he congratulated Somaliland's president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, praised his leadership and invited him to visit Israel.

Netanyahu said the declaration was "in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump".

Abdullahi said in a statement that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords, calling it a step toward regional and global peace.

Meanwhile, Islamabad rejected any steps aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land under any circumstances.

Since decades, the country has supported Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and for a sovereign, independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.