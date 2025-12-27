Govt declares Adil Raja 'proscribed person' under Anti-Terrorism Act

Former Pakistan Army Major Adil Raja speaks in this still taken from an undated video. — X/@soldierspeaks

Ban imposed under ATA 1997 Section 11[EE]: ministry.

Interior ministry summary approved via circulation.

Implementation report due within seven working days.



The federal cabinet has approved a summary imposing a ban on former Pakistan Army Major Adil Raja under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, declaring him a proscribed person.

The notification, issued by the cabinet division on December 26, stated that the federal cabinet approved the ban under Section 11[EE] of the ATA 1997.

"The Cabinet considered the summary dated 23rd December, 2025 submitted by the Interior and Narcotics Control Division, which was circulated in terms of rule 17(1)(b) read with rule 19(1) of the Rules of Business, 1973 for 'Proscription of Mr Adil Farooq Raja under Section 11ee of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997' and approved the proposal at para 8 read with para 6 of the summary," read the notification.

The cabinet division directed the authorities concerned to furnish a report on the implementation of the decision within seven days of receipt of the decision.

Raja, who is based in the United Kingdom, was among the two retired Pakistan Army officers convicted and sentenced under the Army Act, and for violations of the provisions of the Official Secrets Act in 2023.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on November 25, 2023, said that the two former officers were convicted and sentenced for "inciting sedition".

"Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of the Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM)," said the military's media wing.

The statement added that the court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both individuals through a due judicial process.

Raja was given 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, while Captain (retd) Mehdi was awarded 12 years of rigorous imprisonment, it said.

"Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the ranks of both officers have been forfeited on November 21, 2023," added the ISPR.

Earlier this month, a UK High Court ordered Raja to make a public apology and pay around £310,000 in damages and legal costs to Brigadier (retd) Rashid Naseer in relation to the defamation case that he lost in October.

Judge Richard Spearman KC made the order after a hearing in the London High Court, where Raja had sought to make an appeal against the original judgment.

Days before the court ruling, the federal government initiated the extradition process for former special assistant to the prime minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Raja from the UK.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a meeting with UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott on December 4, raised the issue of the extradition of Pakistanis residing illegally in the UK

Handing over the extradition papers to the British envoy, Naqvi said that both the individuals were "wanted in Pakistan" and therefore "should be immediately handed over" to Pakistani authorities.