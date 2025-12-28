MQM founder ordered Imran Farooq's murder, claims Mustafa Kamal

MQM-P leader and Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal is addressing a press conference in Karachi on December 28, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Dr Farooq’s murder was "birthday gift" to Altaf: Mustafa Kamal.

Scotland Yard knew who was behind Dr Farooq’s killing: MQM-P leader.

MQM's founding member assassinated in London in September 2010.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Syed Mustafa Kamal said the MQM founder, Altaf Hussain, had orchestrated the murder of Dr Imran Farooq while under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Kamal, once a close aide of Hussain, alleged that Dr Imran Farooq — one of the founding members of the party — was murdered as a "gift" on the MQM founder’s birthday.

Kamal, who holds the portfolio of the federal health ministry, also accused the MQM founder of creating "unnecessary controversy" over the death of Farooq’s widow, who passed away recently.

"Donations were collected from around the world in the name of sending the body to Pakistan," he alleged.

His allegations come after Shumaila Imran Farooq passed away in London earlier this month after battling a form of cancer and several other health complications.

She kept seeking justice for her husband, who was killed in 2010, and according to a Geo News report, was "abandoned by both MQMs — London and Pakistan."

Dr Farooq, who had served as the first secretary general of Mohajir Quami Movement, which was later renamed as Muttahida Quami Movement, was found murdered near the party's London office on September 16, 2010.

Kamal said that he had remained silent on the matter for the past two years, but the exiled MQM founder had alleged that Dr Imran Farooq’s killers are within the ranks of MQM-P and the Pak-Sarzameen Party — a political party launched by Kamal that has now merged with MQM-P.

"He (Altaf), while under the influence of alcohol, told his workers in Pakistan that Dr Farooq was causing trouble," he said, adding that the workers then traveled to London and killed the former secretary general.

The federal minister said that he possesses evidence against the killer, adding that he is ready to fully cooperate to ensure that those responsible for Dr Farooq’s murder are brought to justice.

He said the actions of the MQM founder had damaged Muhajirs' reputation and set them back 200 years, particularly in terms of education and civic development.

The federal minister claimed that Scotland Yard also knew who was responsible for Dr Farooq’s killing, adding that the children of the slain leader were hidden for 15 days following the murder for security reasons.

"Dr Imran Farooq’s children have now grown up," Kamal said and advised them to pursue legal action to investigate their father’s murder.

"This man (Altaf) used to orchestrate murders and then mourn the same."