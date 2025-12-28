KP CM Afridi, Aleema slam Punjab govt, warn of street mobilisation

This collage shows KP CM Sohail Afridi and Aleema Khan. — Facebook/Muhammad Sohail Afridi/AFP

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that PTI founder Imran Khan had pledged to restore the Constitution to its original form and ensure judicial independence through peaceful street protests, The News reported on Sunday.

Addressing the lawyers' community in Lahore, Afridi expressed gratitude to the legal fraternity for their warm reception. He criticised the conduct of the Punjab government, saying its treatment of visitors exposed its authoritarian tendencies.

Referring to Imran Khan’s directives, Afridi said preparations were underway for a street movement, with the lawyers' community expected to play a key role. He alleged that the justice system had been paralysed, citing an incident where a jail superintendent reportedly ignored court orders allowing access to the PTI founder.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to hold public gatherings and protests,” he said, adding that in Punjab, police had become a “rogue force” and routinely detained party workers whenever a chief minister from another province visited. He reiterated that the PTI stood firmly by judicial independence.

Afridi spent the day visiting the residences of detained party leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rashid, Hammad Azhar, and finally Zaman Park, where he addressed the media alongside Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan.

At Zaman Park, Afridi said he felt happy to visit his leader’s residence but noted that his happiness was incomplete as he had come alone. “God willing, my leader will soon be here with me as well,” he said. He criticised the authorities, alleging they were “intoxicated with power” and willing to “break Pakistan into fifty pieces” to cling to authority. He accused the rulers of preferring confrontation over dialogue and of mismanaging state assets, citing the sale of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at a low price.

Aleema said authorities had become “extremely frightened,” resorting to low-level tactics by blocking roads and restricting women and children. “They thought this would scare us, but we are not afraid. In reality, they fear the people,” she said, adding that Zaman Park had effectively been turned into a jail. She urged citizens not to worry, noting that leaders including Sohail Afridi, Akhtar Mengal and Mahmood Khan Achakzai would join the gathering.

Questioning the Punjab Police’s dominance over the KP Police, Aleema Khan warned that barricades could not suppress a rising movement. “When Lahore rises, they will not be able to stop it. Will they shut down the entire city?” she asked, conveying Imran Khan’s message that if asked to mobilise, PTI supporters would come out on the streets. She said the authorities’ ultimate aim was to force the PTI chairman into submission.

Speaking to the media alongside the wife and son of detained PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry, the KP CM said witnessing the resilience of Chaudhry and other prisoners held unjustly gave them strength and courage. “We salute their struggle and pay tribute to their resilience and sacrifices,” he said, adding that their steadfastness under difficult circumstances served as a source of inspiration.

Afridi highlighted that in KP, opposition leaders are allowed to speak freely in the assembly without interruption. “The attitude we are witnessing here is beyond understanding,” he said, calling it an approach that spreads division among citizens of different provinces. He accused the ruling elite of using power for personal gain, alleging, “Their only objective is to accumulate wealth when in government and flee the country when out of power.”

He stated that in KP, every citizen has the right to question the chief minister. While the authorities spoke of dialogue, he said their recent actions suggested otherwise.

Afridi also visited the Lahore residence of detained PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, where he met her husband, Rashid Malik. Speaking to the media, he praised Dr Yasmin Rashid’s courageous leadership and unwavering commitment to democratic values, calling her principled politics and social services a guiding light for party workers, particularly women. He described her as a symbol of resilience and integrity.

Several members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly accompanied Afridi during the visits. He also visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail but was not allowed to meet detained PTI leaders. At the residence of senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Afridi said, “Pakistan belongs to me, and I can travel anywhere in the country without justification.” He added that the KP government had formally requested permission to meet the imprisoned leadership, but no response was received.

He clarified that responsibility for dialogue with the government lay with Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayin-Pakistan, while he would personally lead the street movement with full force. During the visit, Zain Qureshi and Shah Bano Qureshi, children of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, were also present.

Separately, the Lahore Press Club (LPC) strongly condemned the alleged assault and mistreatment of journalists during the visit of KP CM Sohail Afridi to Lahore.

In a statement, LPC President Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice President Afzal Talib, Vice President Saima Nawaz, General Secretary Zahid Abid, Joint Secretary Imran Sheikh, Finance Secretary Salik Nawaz, and members of the governing body said security personnel accompanying the KP CM manhandled senior journalists, including Rao Dilshad, Adnan Sheikh, Alfat Mughal, Waqas Ghori, Qasim Raza Shah and others, pushing them during the visit.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said that KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was a respected guest and the Punjab government upheld its tradition of hospitality, political decency and respect. However, she regretted that seriousness and responsibility were not reflected in his statements and conduct. “We believe in positive politics and practical performance, not in lies, accusations and non-serious remarks,” she said.

She made these remarks during a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) office while discussing the annual performance of the Punjab government. Responding to questions, she said misbehaviour, scuffles, and indecent language in the Punjab Assembly had stained the democratic atmosphere, while the government consistently demonstrated restraint and decorum at every level.

She also updated that the Scrutiny Committee of Journalists Housing Society Phase-2 had nearly completed its work, after which the chief minister would issue allotment letters. Condemning the unpleasant incident involving journalists on Friday, she reiterated that the dignity and protection of media personnel remained a top priority for the Punjab government.

Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the Punjab government for what it described as a deliberate attempt to provoke provincial distrust and humiliation during the visit of KP CM Sohail Afridi and his delegation.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram termed the treatment of KP CM and his team unconstitutional and deplorable, alleging that the visit — intended as a peaceful, democratic engagement with party workers — was turned into an exercise of political vendetta.

While acknowledging that the treatment was inconsistent with Punjab’s traditions and values, Waqas warned that such actions could deepen divisions rather than promote national unity..