Vehicles without M-tag to be banned in Islamabad from January 1

This undated image shows people standing in a queue for M-tag registration. — Online

The district administration in Islamabad has decided to bar the entry of vehicles without an M-Tag into the federal capital from January 1, 2026.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon said the decision had been taken on the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, adding that action would be taken against vehicles entering the city without the mandatory electronic tag.

He said 16 designated points had been established across Islamabad to facilitate the issuance of M-tags. Since November 14, nearly 100,000 vehicles have been issued M-tags, the deputy commissioner added.

Memon said vehicles without M-tags would be identified through tag readers, which have been installed at various entry points and check posts across the city.

He further said the tag readers would become fully operational from January 1.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while visiting Safe City headquarters in Islamabad today, directed the officials concerned to expedite work on the Capital Smart City project in Islamabad.

Naqvi said basic civic facilities like Rescue 1122, traffic and security will be integrated into the central system in the smart city. He said the Capital Smart City project will be adopted as a model to make Islamabad the safest city. “The scope of the smart city will be extended to the entire country,” he added.

The interior minister also sought a comprehensive plan from officials concerned to make Islamabad Safe City a Capital Smart City.

During the visit, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi gave a detailed briefing on the issues related to the transition from Safe City to Capital Smart City.

On the occasion, the security czar also reviewed the monitoring system of Islamabad Safe City and inspected the security surveillance at the special Chinese desk in the control room.

He said vehicles without an M-tag will be banned from entering Islamabad from January 1, 2026.