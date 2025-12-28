The Democrats panel secures 18th straight clean sweep in KPC elections

Newly elected body of Karachi Press Club poses for a photo after clinching in the elections held on December 27, 2025. — Geo News

KARACHI: The Democrats panel secured its 18th consecutive clean sweep in the Karachi Press Club (KPC) annual elections for 2026, routing rival panels and independent candidates in a keenly contested poll.

Polling was held on Saturday from 9am to 5:30pm without interruption, witnessing strong enthusiasm among press club members. A large number of members participated in the electoral process. The results were announced at the Karachi Press Club by election committee chairman Dr Tausif Ahmed Khan.

According to the results, The Democrats panel candidate Fazil Jameeli was elected president after securing 536 votes, while Aslam Khan won the secretary’s post with 493 votes. Irshad Khokhar was elected vice-president with 480 votes, Imran Ayub secured the treasurer’s position with 622 votes, and Farooq Sami was elected joint secretary with 556 votes.

For the seven governing body seats, Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Akhtar Hussain Soomro, Sheema Siddiqui, Faryal Arif, Javed Saba, Syed Farid Alam and Javed Mehr were declared successful.

The elections were contested among The Democrats panel, Democrat panel, Green Panel, and independent candidates. Out of 1,369 registered voters, 1,011 members exercised their right to vote.