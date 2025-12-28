Four Indian-backed terrorists killed in Kalat IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters/File

ISPR says operation took place on December 27.

Military says sanitisation operations ongoing.

ISPR vows to wipe out the menace of terrorism.



The security forces have killed four Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan's Kalat district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that on December 27, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan.

During the conduct of the operation, "own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell".

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the military's media wing added.

It added that sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area.

"Relentless counter-terrorism campaign under vision 'Azm e Istehkam' [...] by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country."

The operation comes just a day after the same number of India-sponsored terrorists were gunned down during an IBO in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

Pakistan has witnessed a notable increase in terrorist attacks, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime grabbed power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.