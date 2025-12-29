Karachi likely to receive first winter rain tomorrow: PMD

The picture shows II Chundrigar Road in Karachi on April 14, 2024. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast light rain in Karachi tomorrow as a westerly wind system is expected to affect the port city from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The weather department said light rain is likely in the metropolis on the night of December 30, while the humidity level stands at 76%. It said light winds are blowing from the north-east.

According to the weather department, Karachi’s maximum temperature on Monday (today) is likely to remain between 26 degrees Celsius and 28°C.

Over the next 24 hours, the PMD said that the weather is likely to remain dry during the day and cold at night.

In an earlier outlook, the Regional Meteorological Centre Balochistan had forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall in upper areas of the province from December 29 to December 31.

According to the weather advisory, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in several districts, including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Gwadar, Jiwani, Lasbela, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk, and Kharan.

Snowfall is likely in the mountainous and upper regions during this period.

On Monday (today), cold and dry weather is expected to continue across most parts of the province, with severe cold persisting in the northern regions.

The advisory further notes that during the evening and night hours, rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is likely in the aforementioned districts, while snowfall may occur in hilly and mountainous areas.

Authorities have advised residents, especially those in northern and mountainous areas, to take precautionary measures in view of the expected cold weather, rainfall, and possible snowfall.