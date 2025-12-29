WATCH: Karachi Zoo gets new lion enclosure, Reptile House

View of the newly transformed Reptile House at Karachi Zoo, inaugurated on December 28, 2025. — INP

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated new enclosures, a renovated Reptile House and other facilities at the Karachi Zoo.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said the zoo, which is still called Gandhi Garden by many, was a valuable asset of the city, and practical steps were being taken to transform it into a modern, safe, and nature-friendly recreational and educational centre in line with international standards.

He said that for several decades the internal pathways, enclosures and facilities of the zoo had been in a dilapidated condition; however, a modern enclosure had now been constructed over an area of two acres where lions Chandni and Rani were being kept in an open environment that was harmonious with their natural habitat.

These enclosures were fitted with modern bulletproof glass, while special arrangements had also been made to allow the animals to play in water and rest, he added.

Wahab said Rani and Chandni were also born in the Karachi Zoo, and now they had produced offspring, which was proof that the animals were healthy, as unhealthy animals were not capable of reproduction.

He said measures were being taken to ensure better food, care and health of the animals at the zoo, and services of more veterinary doctors were being acquired so that animal care could meet international standards.

He stated that the zoo’s Reptile House had been reopened for the public after renovation, while a beautiful tower had also been constructed for the citizens, especially young people and selfie enthusiasts.

View of newly transformed Karachi Zoo with New Lion Cage, Reptile House and Paving Blocks, in Karachi on Sunday, December 28, 2025. — INP

For the convenience of visitors, modern walkways, seating areas and informative signboards were being installed so that the place could become a quality recreational and educational centre for families and students, the mayor said.

He maintained that thousands of people visited the Karachi Zoo daily, particularly citizens from poor and middle-income backgrounds.

The entry fee has been set at Rs30 for children, and Rs50 for adults, and the income generated was being reinvested in the improvement of the zoo, he explained.

Karachi mayor clarified that no decision had been made to purchase any new large animals; instead, the focus was on the care and breeding of existing animals.

He said negative propaganda was being spread regarding the Karachi Zoo, and if work was not carried out there, the place could also fall prey to land grabbers.

He invited citizens, experts and welfare organisations to come forward and work practically together if they truly want improvement.

Wahab appealed to citizens to play their role in keeping the city clean and to give up habits such as spitting pan and gutka on roads, parks and recreational places as this not only made the city ugly but also placed an additional financial burden of millions of rupees on cleanliness.