Aerial firing on New Year's Eve in Karachi to be treated as attempted murder

Karachi police on Wednesday announced strict penalties and punishments for those involved in aerial firing on New Year's Eve, as the city prepares to welcome 2026 at midnight.

Speaking to Geo News, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho said that authorities would identify individuals involved in unlawful activities through Safe City cameras.

"There will be no permission for aerial firing or violations of the law. Firing incidents will not be registered as aerial firing cases but as attempted murder," he said.

AIGP Odho said that traffic police would also be deployed at key points to ensure smooth movement, stressing that the aim was to make Karachi a crime-free zone.

Separately, Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon urged residents to refrain from firing guns, stunts, and reckless behaviour during New Year celebrations.

"Negligence and carelessness can lead to the loss of precious human lives," he said in a statement.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in hotels, parks, and places of worship, he said, adding that police remain on high alert on major roads and markets.

IG Memon warned that individuals involved in aerial firing or reckless acts would face strict and impartial action.

Meanwhile, over 7,200 police officers and personnel have been deployed across Karachi to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations of the New Year 2026.

A spokesperson for Sindh police said that deployment includes 4,412 constables and 2,117 female police personnel, with 336 police mobiles and 646 motorcycle patrol teams covering all city zones.

In the West Zone, 1,123 officers are stationed, 1,844 in the East Zone, and the South Zone sees the largest deployment with 4,237 personnel.

Authorities urged citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 15.

"Karachi residents are requested to celebrate the New Year in a calm and joyful manner," said the spokesperson.

Authorities have announced that no area, including Sea View, will be closed during the New Year celebrations in the city.

Large crowds are expected at Seaview, Karachi's most popular tourist destination, to celebrate the New Year.

Authorities have also announced special traffic arrangements for the night of December 31, 2025, and early hours of January 1, 2026, as residents head to Clifton, Ibn-e-Qasim Park, and Seaview for New Year celebrations.

All traffic on Seaview Road will be one-way from McDonald's to the Clock Tower, with no vehicles allowed to return from the Clock Tower toward McDonald's, said a traffic police spokesperson.

All traffic will be redirected via Khayaban-e-Ittihad Road or the Do Darya route, while heavy vehicles such as water tankers, dumpers, trailers, and trucks will only be allowed into the city after 2am.

Authorities have warned that vehicles with broken silencers or without silencers, or anyone driving recklessly, will face legal action and be handed over to local police.

For the first time, Karachi Police will deploy drones to identify individuals resorting to aerial firing guns during New Year celebrations.

A spokesperson for Karachi police said that drones will monitor areas including Liaquatabad, Sharifabad, Azizabad, and Nazimabad

Videos captured by the drones will be used to register cases against those involved in aerial firing, the spokesperson added.

The official confirmed that more than 16 police stations have already been provided with drone cameras.