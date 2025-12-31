Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia, raises concern over renewed violence in Yemen

An image showing the board reading "Ministry of Foreign Affairs" outside the office of Minstry of Foreign Affairs. — APP/File

FO strongly opposes any action that may undermine peace efforts.

Pakistan reiterates support for Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity.

Pakistan to back all efforts aimed at establishing peace in Yemen.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the resurgence of violence in Yemen amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that Pakistan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its commitment to the security of the kingdom.

He said that Islamabad reiterates its support for the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen.

The spokesperson said that Islamabad would support all efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the country.

Tensions gripped the Middle East after a Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla, targeting what it described as foreign military support for UAE-backed southern separatists.

The United Arab Emirates expressed its displeasure over the statement issued by Riyadh and announced that it had voluntarily ended the mission of its counterterrorism units in Yemen.

Reacting to the evolving situation in the Middle East, the spokesperson said that Islamabad strongly opposes unilateral steps by any Yemeni party that may further escalate the situation, undermine peace efforts, and threaten the peace and stability of Yemen as well as that of the region.

“Pakistan welcomes regional efforts for de-escalating the situation and maintaining peace and stability in Yemen,” he added.

Pakistan maintains its firm support for the resolution of the Yemen issue through dialogue and diplomacy, he added.

The spokesperson hoped that Yemen’s people and regional powers would work together towards an inclusive and enduring settlement of the issue, safeguarding regional stability.