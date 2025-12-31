CDF pledges to thwart Indian-sponsored proxies' 'inimical designs' in Balochistan

CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir addresses armed forces' officers on December 8, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Wednesday vowed to foil attempts by Indian-sponsored proxies to spread violence and disrupt development in Balochistan.

Addressing the participants of the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Field Marshal Munir affirmed that such "inimical designs" by Indian-sponsored proxies "will be thwarted through stern actions" by security forces.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the CDF appreciated the resilience and patriotism of the people of Balochistan while highlighting the province's pivotal importance for Pakistan's prosperity and development.

He lauded the wide-ranging initiatives being undertaken by the federal and provincial governments, underscoring a people-centric approach that aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of the province and unlock its vast economic potential for the benefit of its people.



Acknowledging the constructive role of civil society, particularly in debunking propaganda, he highlighted its crucial part in driving sustainable development in the province.

The CDF also stressed the importance of rejecting vested political agendas to ensure that Balochistan's future is shaped by long-term prosperity for all its residents.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, he emphasised that any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, would be met with a firm and decisive response.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to protecting the lives and well-being of its citizens, he added.

The session concluded with a candid and interactive discussion, during which the COAS and CDF answered questions from the participants.

He also provided further insights into ongoing efforts for Balochistan's development and security.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents throughout 2025.

Addressing a press conference earlier this month, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that 900 terror incidents in the province had claimed the lives of 280 civilians, 205 security personnel, and six officers, two of whom hailed from the province.

"The security forces have conducted thousands of intelligence-based operations, killing 706 terrorists, who were infiltrating into Pakistan from Afghanistan to plan attacks," he said.

However, he clarified that there was no military operation underway in Balochistan, saying only intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were being conducted in the province.