Islamabad admin extends M-tag deadline for vehicles by 15 days

Decision made in line with directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, says district admin

December 31, 2025

This undated image shows people standing in a queue for M-tag registration. — Online
ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the deadline for installing M-tags on vehicles by 15 days.

Citizens can now install M-tags on their vehicles until January 15, read a statement from the district administration. It further said that the decision was made in line with the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The previous deadline for installing M-tags on vehicles was set for January 1, 2026.

The district administration had decided to bar the entry of vehicles without an M-Tag into the federal capital from Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon had said action would be taken against vehicles entering the city without the mandatory electronic tag.

He said that 16 designated points had been set up across Islamabad to facilitate M-tag issuance.

Since November 14, nearly 100,000 vehicles had been issued M-tags, the deputy commissioner had added.

Memon had said vehicles without M-tags would be identified through tag readers, which had been installed at various entry points and check posts across the city.

He had further said the tag readers would become fully operational from January 1.

