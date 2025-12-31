Multiple injured in New Year celebratory aerial firing in Karachi

People watch fireworks light up the sky as New Year celebrations begin in Karachi. — AFP/File

Police arrest 30 over New Year's Eve aerial firing.

7,200 police officials deployed across port city.

Police treat aerial firing cases as attempted murder.

Aerial firing was reported in several neighbourhoods across Karachi on New Year's Eve, leaving at least 19 people wounded and prompting police action against those involved in celebratory gunfire.

Rescue officials reported that five people sustained injuries in Korangi, Golimar, Five Star and the New Sabzi Mandi area after shots were fired during celebrations to welcome 2026 at midnight.

The wounded persons include three women and two children.

In a separate incident in Chhaneesar Goth, a man was injured after being struck by a bullet fired from an unknown direction, police said.

Police added that 41 people were arrested from various parts of the port city on charges related to aerial firing, reiterating warnings that celebratory gunfire endangers lives and will be dealt with strictly.

District Central officers arrested 19 suspects involved in aerial firing, a senior superintendent of police said.

Meanwhile, District City police detained three individuals, while Malir district police arrested five suspects, SSP Malir confirmed.

In District East, police arrested seven people on charges related to aerial firing. Separately, Korangi police detained two suspects, District West police arrested three, and District Keamari police took two people into custody, police added.

Earlier in the day, Karachi police announced strict penalties and punishments for those involved in aerial firing on New Year's Eve.

Speaking to Geo News, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Jawed Odho said that authorities would identify individuals involved in unlawful activities through Safe City cameras.

"There will be no permission for aerial firing or violations of the law. Firing incidents will not be registered as aerial firing cases but as attempted murder," he said.

AIGP Odho said that traffic police would also be deployed at key points to ensure smooth movement, stressing that the aim was to make Karachi a crime-free zone.

Separately, Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon also urged residents to refrain from firing guns, stunts, and reckless behaviour during New Year celebrations.