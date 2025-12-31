Jawed Akhtar Odho takes charge as Sindh IGP

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Jawed Akhtar Odho (right) takes charge of Sindh Inspector General of Police from outgoing IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Central Police Office, Karachi, December 31, 2025. — X/@SindhPoliceDMC

Odho receives notification, assumes role as Sindh IGP

Outgoing IGP Ghulam Nabi relinquishes charge officially.

New police chief formally assumes charge on January 1.

Jawed Akhtar Odho, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), has been appointed as the new Sindh Inspector General of Police after incumbent IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon relinquished charge.

Odho, a Grade-21 PSP officer, confirmed the development, saying that he had received the official notification. He had already assumed the role of acting Sindh IG after the outgoing police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, relinquished charge.

Odho joined the Sindh Police on July 11, 1998, beginning his career as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Larkana. Over the years, he has served as DPO in Ghotki, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro, and later held key positions including SP Special Branch and postings in Thatta, Matiari and Hyderabad.

His career also includes serving as DIG West Karachi, DIG Special Branch Sukkur, DIG Rapid Response Force (RRF), DIG Larkana, DIG Karachi Administration, DIG Mirpurkhas and DIG Finance. He also rendered services in Balochistan in 2019.

Odho has held several senior assignments, including Additional IG Research and Development, Special Branch and Investigation Sindh. In 2022, he was appointed Karachi police chief but was transferred during by-elections. He was later posted again in Karachi as Additional IG from July 2024 until now.

He is set to formally assume charge as the provincial police chief on January 1.