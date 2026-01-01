President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for unity, fiscal discipline and hard work in 2026

A collage showing President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and PM Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/Geo News/File

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of New Year, emphasising national unity, economic stability and reconciliation in 2026.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called for national unity, democratic responsibility and economic discipline as Pakistan entered 2026,

In his New Year message, the president urged citizens and political forces to recommit themselves to safeguarding the country's shared future amid mounting global and domestic challenges.

He noted that the country was approaching its 79th Independence Day at a time that required "national soul-searching and collective resolve.

"Describing a world marked by wars, proxy conflicts, extremism, economic turbulence, climate emergencies and deep social polarisation, President Zardari said Pakistan was not immune to these pressures but was also “not helpless.

He said unity, resilience, creativity and faith were essential to overcoming these challenges.

On the economy, the president said global inflation, debt pressures, supply chain disruptions and technological competition underscored the need for economic sovereignty based on discipline rather than denial.

He stressed productivity over populism, exports over excuses and inclusive growth over crony capitalism, calling for sustained investment in education, healthcare, youth, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

President Zardari warned that climate change had become a national security issue, citing floods, droughts, water scarcity and extreme heat as the new normal.

He said climate adaptation must advance alongside mitigation to protect lives and livelihoods.

Addressing internal political conditions, the president said democracy thrived on disagreement conducted with civility and responsibility.

He urged political forces to engage constructively in Parliament and cautioned against allowing any political cause to be exploited by hostile elements seeking to undermine Pakistan’s stability or sponsor terrorism.

"This is not the time to turn on the heat. It is time to turn on the light," he said.

As the symbol of the unity of the federation, President Zardari said he was ready to lead a process of national reconciliation and healing to bridge divides and restore trust among democratic forces, stressing that Pakistan needed cooperation rather than confrontation.

Referring to security challenges faced earlier in the year, the president said national unity and the professionalism of the armed forces ensured the defence of Pakistan's sovereignty.

While reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to peace, he said the country's defence was non-negotiable, and any existential threat would be met with full national resolve.

He also raised concern over what he termed the "weaponisation of water" by India, calling it a violation of international agreements and international law, and said Pakistan reserved the right to address the issue through all available means.

On foreign policy, the president said Pakistan would continue to act as a responsible member of the international community and a stabilising force through bilateral and multilateral engagement.

He reiterated Pakistan's readiness to resolve all outstanding disputes with India peacefully, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in line with international commitments, and urged the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to honour the Doha Accord and ensure Afghan soil was not used against neighbouring states.

Expressing hope for an end to global conflicts, including the Ukraine-Russia war, President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Palestinian people and their right to an independent and sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The president called for restraint over rage, unity over division and renewal over despair, ending with the message: "Pakistan Zindabad.

PM outlines govt's roadmap for 2026

PM Shehbaz, in his message to the nation, paid glowing tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the Pakistani people, lauded the unmatched valour of the armed forces, and outlined the government's roadmap for a stable, self-reliant, and prosperous Pakistan.

In his post on X, the prime minister extended warm greetings to all Pakistanis at home and abroad.

He also reflected on the passing year as one that tested the nation's mettle but ultimately reaffirmed its collective strength and unwavering faith in the future.

"The past year has tested our nation in many ways, but it has also reaffirmed our collective strength and self-belief," the prime minister stated.

He emphasised that the economic stabilisation and the restoration of confidence were achieved through "perseverance, discipline, and difficult yet necessary decisions," placing the country firmly on the path to sustainable growth.

"These achievements are the result of the hard work, patience, and sacrifices of the Pakistani people.

I salute you for your resilience and your faith in the future of our country," PM Shehbaz said.

He made a special mention of the heroic efforts of Pakistan's armed forces.

He commended their "matchless courage and bravery" in responding to aggression and countering the menace of terrorism, both on the battlefield and in diplomatic arenas.

Paying tribute to the military leadership, the prime minister said, "Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir demonstrated exemplary military leadership that the whole world has come to respect and admire."

He added, "We are immensely proud of our army, air force and navy who taught our enemy that wars are won with heart and not by hubris."

Outlining the government's economic agenda, the premier highlighted meaningful steps taken to strengthen economic fundamentals, improve governance, and expand social protection.

"From fiscal discipline and structural reforms to renewed momentum in investment, exports, and energy security, Pakistan has begun to move forward with renewed confidence," he asserted.

The prime minister underscored that the government's efforts were guided by the resolve to build a Pakistan that delivers opportunity and dignity to every citizen.

He identified innovation, technology, and human capital development as central to the national journey, with focused investments in education, digital transformation, and emerging technologies.

"Sustainable growth begins with opportunity and hope for our young people.

"From agriculture and industry to information technology and renewable energy, we are determined to raise productivity, encourage innovation, and create jobs," PM Shehbaz stated.

He reaffirmed the commitment to nurturing Pakistan's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, which he termed a source of strength and pride, and to ensuring inclusive growth through expanded social safety nets, improved healthcare and education.

On the foreign policy front, the prime minister said Pakistan continues to engage the world with confidence and responsibility, committed to peace, regional stability, and a rules-based international order.

"At a time of global uncertainty and conflict, Pakistan will continue to advocate dialogue over confrontation, development over division, and cooperation over unilateralism," he said.

"As the sun of the New Year rises, may our beloved motherland stand tall in dignity and strength.

"May our fields yield abundance, our homes be filled with peace, and our nation move forward in the light of hope and opportunity," the prime minister said.

"With unity, discipline, and hard work, we shall build a Pakistan that is economically strong, socially just, and resilient in the face of challenges.

The journey may be long, but our resolve is firm.

""Happy New Year to you and your loved ones," he added.