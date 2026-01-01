'Jaishankar knew what he was doing', Sadiq describes his interaction with Indian FM in Dhaka

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq (right) shakes hands with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Dhaka on December 31, 2025. — X/@ChiefAdviserGoB

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has revealed the details of his recent interaction with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Dhaka, stating that it was the Indian leader who initiated high-level contact with Pakistan since the May war.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath,' Sadiq, who represented Pakistan at the funeral prayer of former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia, said that delegations from Pakistan, the Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, as well as Bangladeshi officials, were already present when the Indian delegation led by Jaishankar entered a waiting room in parliament.

The National Assembly speaker said that upon entering the room, Jaishankar first greeted other delegations before deliberately approached him and initiated a handshake.

"I was speaking with Pakistan’s high commissioner to Bangladesh when he came up to me, greeted me, and introduced himself. As I was about to introduce myself, he said, Excellency, I recognise who you are and no need to introduce yourself."

Sadiq said that cameras accompanied the Indian minister, indicating that Jaishankar was fully aware that the interaction would be recorded and reported by the media.

“He knew exactly what he was doing and that it would be covered by the media,” Sadiq remarked.

The National Assembly speaker said that he sensed all eyes in the room were focused on the interaction. He described Jaishankar as a shrewd politician who understood the significance and optics of the moment.

Warm reception in Bangladesh

Speaking during the show, Sadiq said he received an enthusiastic and warm welcome during his visit to Bangladesh, where crowds chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and “I Love Pakistan.”

The National Assembly speaker also described the public response during his journey to the funeral venue. He said the vehicle he was traveling in had a Pakistani flag displayed, prompting people along the route to wave as they recognised the flag.

"Due to security concerns, we were advised not to lower the car window. But I did so, people rushed forward with cameras to take pictures."

Sadiq said many individuals tried to shake hands and greet him, even though they did not know him personally, but were aware that he was representing Pakistan.

“Police kept pushing them back, but they kept coming forward again,” he said.

The National Assembly speaker reiterated that throughout the visit, he continuously heard chants in support of Pakistan, calling the reception in Bangladesh "remarkably enthusiastic".