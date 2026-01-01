Punjab limits Basant celebration to Lahore only, kite flying remains banned across province

Pakistani youth enjoy flying kites during the Basant or kite flying festival in Lahore on February 6, 2005. — AFP

Authorities express concern over illegal kite flying in some areas.

Basant strictly banned under “Kite Flying Regulations Bill 2025”.

Manufacturers, suppliers, and participants, to face legal action.



The Punjab government has allowed a limited Basant festival in Lahore only on February 6, 7, and 8, while kite flying will remain prohibited in the rest of the province.

The Punjab Home Department issued a notification to all the commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs, and DPOs, instructing strict enforcement of the province-wide ban under the “Kite Flying Regulations Bill 2025”.

The move comes after authorities expressed concern over illegal kite flying in some areas, which has resulted in injuries and casualties to passers-by and poses a serious threat to human life and public safety.

The directives emphasised that any preparation of the kites or kite strings, or kite flying outside the permitted period and area is completely illegal, and no exceptions will be made.

Authorities were directed that all actions must comply with the 2025 regulations, and violators, including manufacturers, suppliers, and participants, may face legal action.

Moreover, all districts have been directed to submit reports to the Home Department confirming implementation of these measures.