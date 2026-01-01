Pakistan's Happy New Year illuminates Dubai sky with dazzling drone display

'Happy New Year, Pakistan' illuminated the sky during New Year celebrations in Dubai. — Reporter

In a spectacular celebration at Dubai's Global Village, the message "Happy New Year, Pakistan" illuminated the sky, as modern drones created a breathtaking light show.

The display was held precisely at Pakistan's local time, marking the joyous occasion with excitement and pride.

Pakistanis gathered at the venue, chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' and celebrating the start of the new year. The vibrant drone show was visible from several kilometers away, making it one of the most remarkable highlights of the night.

Since the New Year in Pakistan begins one hour earlier than Dubai's time zone, the festivities at Global Village were held in line with Pakistan's local time.

As the clock struck midnight in Pakistan, the sky over Dubai was set ablaze with a stunning one-minute fireworks display in a range of colors, adding to the magic of the night.

Global Village, known for its celebration of global cultures, featured a diverse range of international pavilions, with this year’s celebrations showcasing seven countries: China, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the UAE, and Turkiye.

Fireworks were launched according to each of these countries’ local time zones, creating a truly international atmosphere that made the New Year celebrations at Global Village an unforgettable spectacle.