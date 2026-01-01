27th Amendment: PTI seeks disqualification of Senator Saifullah Abro for defection

PTI Senator Saifullah Abro. — Senate of Pakistan

Senator Abro violated party policy, says Ali Zafar.

PTI says Abro casted vote in favour of tweaks.

Senator Abro claims PTI didn't oppose 27th Amendment.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally submitted a disqualification reference against Senator Saifullah Abro to Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani for defecting from party line and casting his vote in favour of the 27th Constitution Amendment.

Sharing the declaration of defection on his X account, PTI Senator Ali Zafar said that Abro violated the party policy by voting in favour of the constitutional tweak, for which a reference for his disqualification has been filed.

Voting on the 27th Constitutional Amendment was conducted in the Senate on November 10, 2025, when Abro, whose party was against it, backed the constitutional amendment.

In his reference to the Senate chairman, the PTI parliamentary leader said: “In terms of Article 63A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I, in my capacity as the parliamentary leader of the PTI in the Senate/party head, hereby submit this declaration that Senator Saifullah Abro has defected from PTI.”

He further said: “The declaration is being submitted for onward reference to the Chief Election Commission for laying the same before the Election Commission in accordance with the said Article 63A.”

Zafar said that prior to the voting on the 27th Amendment, a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party was convened in which it was explicitly decided, and communicated to all PTI senators in writing, that PTI senators are to oppose and not vote in favour of any legislative bill relating to the 27th Amendment.

“The record confirms that this direction was properly conveyed to him [Abro] and that he was fully aware of it,” he added.

'PTI didn’t oppose the 27th Amendment'

Talking to Geo News about the reference filed against him, Senator Abro claimed that the PTI did not oppose the constitutional tweak. The senator slammed Zafar for filing the reference, saying: “Ali Zafar is not capable of leading.”

“Neither the party issued me any letter, nor have I received any show cause or letter,” the Senator added.

Taking a dig at his own party, the senator said: “This party [PTI] has become a social media party. They post [everything] on the internet. I haven’t received anything.”

Senator Abro claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan had given his name for chairmanship of the Senate standing committee on interior, but “our people” in collaboration with the members from treasury benches deprived him of the coveted post.