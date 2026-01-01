Geo brings biggest love story of New Year — ‘Humrahi'

A poster of Geo TV’s upcoming drama Humrahi. — Geo News

The wait and curiosity are finally coming to an end, as Geo TV is set to bring the biggest love story of the new year to television screens with its upcoming drama serial “Humrahi.”

Filled with romance, emotion, and warmth, the drama promises to touch viewers’ hearts and stir their feelings.

The lead roles are being performed by renowned and popular actor Danish Taimoor, alongside the much-loved Hiba Bukhari.

Together, the duo will portray a timeless tale of love, one that will leave a lasting impression on audiences and remain in their memories for a long time to come.

A joint presentation of Geo TV and Babar Javed, Humrahi is a story of passion, devotion, and emotional intensity, set to bring new hope, new light, and renewed colors of life into the hearts of all those who believe in love.

The serial will take viewers into a world of deep emotions and heartfelt romance, where every moment will feel fresh, captivating, and soul-stirring.

With the countdown for “Humrahi” now officially underway, viewers have only a little longer to wait as this extraordinary love story is expected to become the biggest romantic television offering of 2026.