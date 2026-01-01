Will Apple’s Vision Pro be discontinued?

Apple has reportedly slashed the production of its Vision Pro headset following disappointing sales.

This gave a blow to company’s ambition to usher in a new era of “spatial computing.” The move marks a rare setback for a firm known for blockbuster product launches and strong consumer demand.

As reported by Financial Times, Apple has significantly reduced marketing budget for Vision Pro by more than 95% last year, showcasing waning confidence in the device. Vision

Market Intelligence firm Sensor Tower provided the advertising data, while estimates from International Data Corporation (IDC) suggest that only around 45,000 units were sold in the final quarter of last year.

The Vision Pro was priced at $3,499. Analysts attribute the failure of the device to high cost, bulky design, and limited practical use. Consumers also criticised the device being heavy and uncomfortable.

According to IDC, Apple’s manufacturing partner, Luxshare, halted production at the start of 2025, and Apple has yet to expand sales beyond 13 countries.

Rival Meta is also reassessing its strategy. Despite dominating around 80% of the VR market with its lower-cost Quest headsets, Meta recently confirmed it is redirecting some investment from the metaverse toward AI glasses and wearables.

Although there are no confirmed reports for complete discontinuation of the product, but the production is significantly halted.