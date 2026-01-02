Azad Khan appointed new Karachi police chief in major reshuffle

Azad Khan speaks at the press conference in this undated image. —Online

Iqbal Dara given additional charge of Additional IG Operations.

AIG Zulfiqar Larik transferred from Special Branch to CTD.

Iqbal Dara given additional charge of Additional IG Operations.



The Sindh government has appointed Azad Khan as the new Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) as part of a major reshuffle in the province’s police ranks.

Khan, who was serving as Additional Inspector General (AIG) CTD, replaced Javed Alam Odho, who assumed charge as Sindh IGP on Thursday.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, Additional IG Zulfiqar Larik has been transferred from the Special Branch to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

As part of the reshuffle, Sharjeel Kharral has been posted as Additional IG Operations Sindh, whereas Iqbal Dara has been given additional charge of Additional IG Operations.

According to official notifications, Parvaiz Chandio has been appointed as DIG Establishment, and Faisal Abdullah Chachar has been posted as DIG Mirpurkhas.

In another key move, DIG Nasir Aftab has been assigned the additional charge of DIG Sukkur,

The major reshuffle came following the appointment of Odho as the provincial police chief. A day earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Muurad Ali Shah met the newly appointed Sindh IGP and extended his best wishes on assuming the charge.

During the meeting, CM Murad also instructed the police leadership to further intensify efforts to eliminate street crime in Karachi, stating that the issue directly affects public confidence and the sense of security among citizens.

The chief minister directed the new IGP to accord top priority to maintaining law and order across the province. He stressed that operations against criminal elements in the katcha areas must continue with full force and without any let-up.

CM Murad also instructed the police leadership to further intensify efforts to eliminate street crime in Karachi, stating that the issue directly affects public confidence and the sense of security among citizens.