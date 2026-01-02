One-China policy: Islamabad reaffirms support for Beijing on Taiwan issue

Flags of Pakistan and China are seen at the entrance of the China Pavilion, during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar "IDEAS 2022" in Karachi, Pakistan on November 16, 2022. — Reuters





Pakistan, China iron-clad, all-weather partners: FO spox.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, says Tahir Andrabi.

China completed “Justice Mission 2025” drills near Taiwan.

Islamabad on Friday reiterated its firm support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue, reaffirming its commitment to the One-China principle.

Responding to media queries regarding recent developments in the Taiwan Strait, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said that Pakistan and China are iron-clad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

The statement came amid the rising tension between China and Taiwan, following the former's military exercise.

In his statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan consistently supports China on all matters concerning its core national interests, including Taiwan.

"We (Pakistan) reiterate our consistent support to China on all matters of its core interests, including Taiwan," he added.

"We will continue to adhere to the One-China principle and regard Taiwan as an inalienable part of China."

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, and it has not ruled out using force to take it under Chinese control.

Beijing announced late on Wednesday the completion of the drills, saying its military would remain on high alert and continue to strengthen its combat-readiness.

The exercises named "Justice Mission 2025" saw China fire dozens of rockets and deploy a large number of warships and aircraft near the island.

—With additional input from Reuters