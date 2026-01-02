Bangladesh's national airline 'receives' Pakistan's nod for Karachi–Dhaka direct flights

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines Boeing 787-8 puts on a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain July 16, 2018. — Reuters

Bangladeshi airline allowed to operate flights until March 30, 2026.

Permission includes use of Pakistan’s airspace on approved routes.

Flight details must be shared with Karachi airport authorities.



Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to resume after the federal government granted permission to Bangladesh’s national airline to operate flights between Dhaka and Karachi, sources told Geo News on Friday.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have drawn closer in recent months, and this renewed bonhomie appears to have paved the way for the decision to resume direct flight services. Currently, travellers between the two countries rely on connecting flights via Dubai or Doha.

The sources said that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted approval to the Bangladeshi national airline after receiving clearance from the federal government. The permission was issued by the Director General of the CAA.

They said that Bangladesh’s national flag carrier has initially been allowed to operate flights until March 30, 2026. The airline has also been granted permission to use Pakistan’s airspace on approved routes.

Sources within CAA said the airline will be required to operate strictly on designated air routes while flying through Pakistan’s airspace. They added that complete flight details must be shared with Karachi airport authorities before departure from Dhaka.

"Flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh are expected to begin later this month,” the sources added.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan had earlier confirmed that Biman Bangladesh Airlines is preparing to launch three weekly flights to Karachi.

He made these remarks while speaking to The News on the sidelines of his address at the Foreign Services Academy.

“Yes, we are starting direct flights with Pakistan. Our national airline will operate three weekly flights to Karachi”, the Bangladesh high commissioner had said when asked about the development.