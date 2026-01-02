Multiple life sentences awarded to Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi, others over 'digital terrorism'

(From left to right) Adil Raja, Moeed Pirzada, Wajahat Saeed, Haider Mehdi. — YouTube

Islamabad ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announces verdict

Court completes trial in absentia on prosecution's request.

Also slaps Rs1.5m fine, 35 years' imprisonment to convicts.

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Friday awarded multiple life sentences to Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi, Wajahat Saeed, Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada for "committing digital terrorism" in a case related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

The verdict, announced by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, relates to a case registered at the Aabpara Police Station against Syed Akbar Hussain and journalists Shakir and Pirzada.

Whereas Mehdi, Saeed and Shaheen Sehbai were sentenced in a case lodged at the Ramna Police Station.

Apart from the life sentences, the court also handed down a total of 35 years’ imprisonment under other provisions and imposed a fine of Rs1.5 million.

During the case hearing, Raja Naveed Hussain Kiani appeared on behalf of the prosecution, whereas the convicts were represented by Advocate Gulfam Goraya — who was appointed by the court as the defence counsel.

During the case, the prosecution presented a total of 24 witnesses before the court, which completed the trial in absentia upon the former's request.

The ATC judgment comes days after the federal cabinet declared Raja, a former Pakistan Army major, a proscribed person under Section 11[EE] of the ATA 1997.

Raja, who is based in the United Kingdom, was among the two retired Pakistan Army officers convicted and sentenced under the Army Act for violations of the provisions of the Official Secrets Act in 2023.

Along with him, Captain (retd) Haider Raza Mehdi was also sentenced for the same offence via Field General Court Martial in November 2023.

Meanwhile, the journalists sentenced in the ATC verdict today, namely Shakir, Pirzada, Saeed and Sehbai, are also currently abroad.