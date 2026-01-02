Federal cabinet 'approves postponement' of Islamabad's local govt polls

A person casts his vote in a ballot box. — AFP/File

CEC Islamabad briefs PM Shehbaz-led cabinet meeting.

Cabinet mulls new legislation over local body polls in Islamabad.

Greenlights lawmaking for elections on same lines as in Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet during a meeting headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved the postponement of local government elections in Islamabad, the sources said on Friday.

During the meeting today, the forum ratified the decisions made on December 3, and December 30, 2025, by the cabinet committee on legislation.

The development comes as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier announced holding the local body polls in Islamabad on February 15.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place from December 30th 2025 to January 3 2026.

Appeals against the scrutiny can be filed from January 5 to 8, and election tribunals were to hear and dispose of these appeals between January 9-13.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until January 15, while the final list of candidates will be displayed on January 16. The election symbols will also be allotted on January 16 2026.

The results were to then be compiled from February 16 to 19.

The sources say that the federal cabinet today mulled over new legislation related to local government elections in the federal capital, with the CEC Islamabad briefing the meeting on the matter.

Furthermore, the forum, sources added, has approved the legislation for local government elections in Islamabad on the same lines as Punjab.