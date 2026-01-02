AJK govt fully implementing pact with JAAC, says PM Rathore

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore. — GeoNewsLive

No delay in resolving issues related to public interest: PM Rathore.

Says work under way on 98% of agreed matters with JAAC.

Rathore stresses that disorder would no longer be allowed in region.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has said the region could not afford any further "adventure" or instability, adding that his government was fully implementing the agreement reached with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Speaking at a press conference in Muzaffarabad along with his cabinet, the AJK prime minister said work was underway on 98% of the agreed matters. He said the government was committed to fulfilling all points of the agreement.

Rathore further said that during the previous government, there had been a gap between the people and the government, which his administration had worked to remove. He added that there had been no delay in resolving issues related to public interest.

The AJK PM said his government was not in competition with anyone and believed that even the biggest problems should be resolved through dialogue. He stressed that disorder would no longer be allowed in the state.

He said everyone in the state must work together for the betterment of the region.

Rathore, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, was sworn in as the new premier of the AJK in November 2025, following his predecessor Anwarul Haq's ouster.

The federal government’s negotiation committee and JAAC reached a deal in October that ended days of tension, which had sparked violent riots in the AJK.



What began as a largely peaceful movement in AJK spiralled into unrest, with rival groups staging protests and accusing each other of inciting violence. Deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces left at least 10 people dead and dozens seriously injured.

Key points of the agreement between the federal ministers’ committee and the JAAC: