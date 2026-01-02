AJK govt fully implementing pact with JAAC, says PM Rathore
AJK premier acknowledges gap between people and govt in previous regime, which his admin has worked to remove
By
Web Desk
|
January 02, 2026
No delay in resolving issues related to public interest: PM Rathore.
Says work under way on 98% of agreed matters with JAAC.
Rathore stresses that disorder would no longer be allowed in region.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has said the region could not afford any further "adventure" or instability, adding that his government was fully implementing the agreement reached with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).
Speaking at a press conference in Muzaffarabad along with his cabinet, the AJK prime minister said work was underway on 98% of the agreed matters. He said the government was committed to fulfilling all points of the agreement.
Rathore further said that during the previous government, there had been a gap between the people and the government, which his administration had worked to remove. He added that there had been no delay in resolving issues related to public interest.
The AJK PM said his government was not in competition with anyone and believed that even the biggest problems should be resolved through dialogue. He stressed that disorder would no longer be allowed in the state.
He said everyone in the state must work together for the betterment of the region.
Rathore, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, was sworn in as the new premier of the AJK in November 2025, following his predecessor Anwarul Haq's ouster.
The federal government’s negotiation committee and JAAC reached a deal in October that ended days of tension, which had sparked violent riots in the AJK.
What began as a largely peaceful movement in AJK spiralled into unrest, with rival groups staging protests and accusing each other of inciting violence. Deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces left at least 10 people dead and dozens seriously injured.
Key points of the agreement between the federal ministers’ committee and the JAAC:
Cases under anti-terrorism laws will be filed for deaths in violent incidents.
Compensation will be given to the families of those who died on 1st and 2nd October.
Families of protesters will receive the same compensation as the families of officials.
Injured individuals will receive Rs 1 million each.
One member of the family of a deceased protester will be given a 20-day government job.
Two additional Secondary Education Boards will be established in Muzaffarabad and Poonch within 30 days.
All three AJK Secondary Boards will be linked with the Federal Board.
The existing Local Government Act will be restored within 90 days in accordance with judicial rulings.
AJK government will release funds for the health card within 15 days.
MRI and CT scan machines will be provided in all districts of AJK with federal funding.
Pakistan government will provide Rs10 billion to improve the electricity system in AJK.
The size of the AJK cabinet will be reduced to 20 ministers and advisers.
The number of administrative secretaries will not exceed 20.
Civil defence departments will be merged into the SDMA.
The Accountability Bureau and Anti-Corruption Establishment will be merged.
AJK’s Accountability Act will be aligned with Pakistan’s NAB laws.
Feasibility reports for two tunnels in AJK will be prepared by the Pakistan government.
The project will be prioritised under the Saudi Development Fund as per PC-1 guidelines.
A high-powered committee of legal and constitutional experts will be formed.
The committee will consult on members selected from outside AJK.
Until the committee submits its final report, the privileges of these members will remain suspended.
Funding, ministry status, and other perks for these members will remain on hold until the final report is submitted.