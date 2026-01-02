Man arrested for 'filming' women in Rawalpindi hospital washroom

A representational image of a prisoner. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Cantt Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly recording indecent videos of women inside the washroom of Rawalpindi’s Cantonment General Hospital, the Rawalpindi Police said.

A police spokesperson said the suspect was taken into custody after the Cantt Police registered a case following a complaint about the harassment incident.

It has been revealed that videos were being made of women in the washroom of the Cantonment General Hospital, and a case was registered at Cantt Police Station on the complaint of the hospital’s security supervisor, Nauman.

According to the first information report (FIR), security staff reached the washroom after hearing a woman’s screams and the accused was arrested at the spot. The FIR said indecent videos were found on the suspect’s mobile phone, after which police were called.

Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Police Noor-ul-Ain stated that the accused would be charged based on solid evidence after the completion of the investigation, adding that further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Talha Wali said harassment or violence against women and children was intolerable and warned that those involved in such crimes would be dealt with strictly under the law.

The Rawalpindi Police reiterated their commitment to protecting vulnerable segments of society and ensuring swift legal action against offenders.