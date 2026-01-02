CES 2026: A sneak peek into AI, laptops, GPUs, and smart home innovations

What to expect from CES 2026 on January 6?

Once again, it is that time of the year when the entire consumer electronics world attempts to take a sneak peek into what the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has in store for tech-savvy consumers, and as the CES 2026 is slated to be held on January 6 next week, the world's tech segment has stepped into the frenzied phase ahead of the event.

For those pondering what the biggest tech conference is going to showcase, some of the most notable announcements are expected about PCs, as well as smart home and wearable innovations.

Although a substantial portion of the spotlight is usually reserved for new smartphone smarts at MWC in March, a few new phones and tablets are also on the cards for the CES show, too.

Let's dig deeper and explore what tech innovations will possibly gain traction at CES 2026.

Laptops

As we're less than a week away from CES 2026, most of the buzz in the tech world pertains to a wave of innovations in the laptop segment. This year, the most promising updates will revolve around the introduction of Intel's "Panther Lake" Core Ultra processors and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite line, offering a plethora of refreshed laptop models.

Top-of-the-line laptop manufacturers are expected to showcase both existing designs and new offerings in consumer and business laptops, all equipped with the most advanced, cutting-edge chips. If AMD is to introduce a successor to its Ryzen AI 300 series, the CPU landscape will definitely shine, with processing power speaking for itself.

Part of this incredible show is the growing trend of integrating powerful neural processing units (NPUs) into mainstream laptop chips. With the debut of Panther Lake, Snapdragon X2, and the existing Ryzen AI 300, laptops will soon be boasting dedicated AI processing capabilities to enable unmatched use of tools like Microsoft Copilot and other emerging AI tools.

The shift would mark the beginning of a new era where AI capabilities become standard in personal computing, though gaming laptops may be left behind due to a focus on efficiency rather than high-performance gaming.

Desktops and PC components

To calculate the forefront of desktop developments during CES 2026, one must take into account that CES 2025 brought significant advancements to the table, yet it is expected that major advancements may not be as appealing as last year's. This year, AMD and Intel will likely trivially update their processor lines, such as the introduction of an "Arrow Lake Refresh," which would offer slight performance enhancements without introducing completely new architectures.

New graphics cards coming at CES 2026?

To put it mildly, the graphics card market is facing uncertainty, given the rising memory costs hindering new releases from major players like Nvidia and AMD. While speculations are surrounding Nvidia's RTX Super line and Intel's new Arc cards, solid confirmations are yet to unfold.

Wi-Fi technology

As Wi-Fi 7 has become the norm in a considerable part of the world, Wi-Fi tech is also on the verge of evolution, and Wi-Fi 8 is expected to become the talk of the CES 2026.

Though they are not yet certified, early chipsets are anticipated to be promising with improved reliability for wireless connections rather than significantly faster speeds. This gigantic advancement will establish the groundwork for futuristic devices, including rollable displays and solar-powered laptops, to meet upcoming standards.

Displays and monitors

The realm of displays also has its share reserved, because gaming monitors will likely gain higher refresh rates, with brands like Phillips and AOC teasing 500Hz 1440p panels and 1,000Hz 1080p alternatives.

As expected, AI will go big to deliver enhanced performance and enhance monitor performance, optimising picture quality and integrating advanced chatbots into smart displays.

Furthermore, as OLED displays have gained more popularity, new variants could snag the limelight alongside innovations like HKC's M10 Ultra, proclaimed to be the world’s first RGB Mini-LED gaming monitor.

Storage solutions

2025 made it crystal clear that storage solutions are facing challenges, and demand from AI data centres is driving up SSD prices. This issue is expected to remain as it is in 2026, which I believe will force manufacturers to work on cost-effective components like DRAM-less controllers and QLC NAND flash in consumer-grade SSDs.

Headliners might be energy-efficient PCI Express 5.0 SSDs, while manufacturers strive to make these products mainstream.

With CES 2026 around the corner, the fusion of AI, enhanced processing power, and immersive display technologies promises to transform consumer electronics, and to behold this unfold with the naked eye, all enthusiasts need to exercise patience until January 6 when CES 2026 will finally happen.