Sindh introduces uniform examination standard across all boards

Representational image of students solving exam papers in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — APP

For the first time in Sindh, a uniform examination system has been approved for all examination boards across the province, the Sindh Education Department announced on Friday, terming it a major step towards standardising the assessment system.

Under the uniform examination standard, examinations in English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology will now be conducted according to a single framework.

Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Ali Shah termed this development a historic reform in the education system, saying that it will enhance transparency in examinations and ensure fair assessment of students’ abilities.

The School Education Department has issued a formal no objection certificate (NOC) following the approval of the Uniform Examination Syllabus (UES) on the directions of the provincial education minister.

In the initial phase, the UES has been implemented for Grades 9 and 10 after review and recommendations by the Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research (DCAR), Sindh, while examination papers will be developed in line with the Table of Specifications (ToS).

The education minister said that examinations will now be conducted on the basis of the approved UES rather than strictly following textbooks. Under this system, all examination boards across the province will set question papers according to the same examination framework.

This, he said, will eliminate disparities among boards and remove the perception that any board is comparatively easier or more difficult.

Shah stated that the new examination system will focus on understanding, application, and critical thinking instead of rote memorisation, enabling a more accurate assessment of students’ actual learning abilities. He added that the introduction of a modern assessment system would not only improve examination standards but also promote transparency and uniformity.

The minister further said that alongside examination reforms, special attention is being given to Student Learning Outcomes, and the system of teachers’ professional training is being strengthened to ensure effective implementation of these reforms.

He said these reforms would lay the foundation for an education system aligned with future needs, enabling a fair and accurate evaluation of students’ capabilities. He expressed hope that this initiative would prove to be a milestone toward establishing a strong, transparent, and credible examination system in the province.

According to the School Education Department, the implementation of the Uniform Examination Syllabus is currently limited to Grades 9 and 10, while the syllabus for Grades 11 and 12 will be introduced in the next phase following review and recommendations by the Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research (DCAR), Sindh.