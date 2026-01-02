Scotland Yard's counter-terror unit takes over Shahzad Akbar attack probe

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, former adviser to prime minister Imran Khan on interior. — Reporter

Cambridge police handed over evidence file to CT unit.

CTP London spokesperson confirms unit investigating attack.

Akbar injured in violent assault at his home in Cambridge.

LONDON: Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Policing unit has taken over the investigation into a violent attack on former adviser to prime minister Shahzad Akbar at his home in Cambridge around 10 days ago, Geo News learnt on Friday.

Initially, the Cambridge Police investigated the attack but the case has been transferred to Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) command due to the highly sensitive and targeted nature of the attack, a source told Geo News.

It’s understood that the Cambridge police handed over the evidence file, including CCTV footage, pictures, Shahzad Akbar’s statement and local forensics, to the Counter Terrorism Policing London three days ago.

When asked by Geo News, a Counter Terrorism Policing London spokesperson confirmed that officers from CTP London are investigating assault on "a man in his 50s, which happened in the Cambridge area on the morning of 24 December."

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "The investigation was passed to CTP London due to what appears to be the highly targeted nature of the assault against the victim. At this stage, however, we retain an open mind as to any potential motivation behind the attack. There is no belief to be any wider threat to the public in connection with this incident. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

“Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation can contact police, in confidence, on 0800 789 321, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Akbar was injured in a violent assault at his home in Cambridge when a white man knocked at the door — wearing a mask, gloves, and protective clothing.

A day earlier, he claimed that he was attacked for the third time. In a social media post, Akbar said that his house was subjected to a “deliberate and targeted criminal attack with the intent to cause serious harm”.

He said that the perpetrators “criminally damaged the property and attempted to set it on fire, placing lives at immediate risk”.

Akbar maintained it was the second such attack “within one week against my home, myself, and my family, each carried out with clear malicious intent”.

“I was physically assaulted in a targeted attack on Dec 24, leaving me with substantial injuries. The UK has a legal and moral obligation to exhaust all available powers and resources to ensure that it remains a safe country for all, particularly for political dissidents and individuals at risk of persecution,” he further said.

On the second attack at his home in Cambridge when he opened the door, Akbar had said: “The attacker has left me with a broken nose and a fracture to my jaw. I was woken up by a doorbell at around 8am. I opened the door and a white man started punching me for several minutes. I resisted and he left. My family woke up and came downstairs to see me. The attacker returned after a minute and assaulted me again. This time he made a film and took pictures too. I have registered a complaint against the assailant.”

Akbar, who fled Pakistan after the ouster of the PTI government in 2022, has become a critic of the government and has faced legal actions and accusations at home.

This attack comes more than two years after Akbar survived an acid attack at his Hertfordshire home in 2023, an incident he claimed was politically motivated.

The police have closed the inquiry, stating that the attacker was not traced or identified. Akbar moved to Cambridge from Royston around a year ago.