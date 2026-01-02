Sindh govt to evacuate, demolish 'dangerous buildings' in Karachi: minister

Rescue workers search for victims under the rubble after a five-story residential building collapsed in Karachi on July 04, 2025. — INP

Immediate evacuation ordered for all unsafe buildings.

Previously vacated structures to be demolished soon.

Rehabilitation promised for residents displaced by action.



Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said that the provincial government has prioritised evacuating and demolishing dangerous buildings in Karachi, citing risks to life and property.

"Unsafe buildings must be evacuated immediately, and those already vacated will be demolished," Memon said in a statement.

The minister directed authorities concerned to ensure rehabilitation of affected residents.

According to the minister, assistant commissioners have completed surveys of 471 out of 588 buildings declared extremely dangerous.

His statement comes just a day after Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a meeting at the Karachi commissioner office to address the issue of unsafe buildings in the city.

During the meeting, the participants decided to swiftly evacuate unsafe buildings, demolish those already vacated, and rehabilitate affected residents.

Shah stressed immediate efforts to evacuate dilapidated buildings and rehabilitate affected people to safeguard lives and provide dignified, safe housing.

In his briefing, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi stated that assistant commissioners had completed a general survey of 471 out of 588 extremely dangerous buildings across the city.

He added that the survey collected all necessary information, including ownership details, residents, and individual units.

The meeting also decided to prioritise rehabilitation measures for occupants of 59 buildings that have already been vacated.