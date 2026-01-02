Pakistan praises Saudi, UAE efforts in Yemen for regional peace

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

FO urges resolution of Yemen situation through diplomacy.

Pakistan supports Yemen's unity, territorial integrity: FO.

Islamabad ready to play role in strengthening partnership.



Pakistan has appreciated the efforts made by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in Yemen, saying such efforts reflected the two countries' "common desire for regional peace".

Tension flared in the region after a Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla, striking what it described as a foreign military support to the southern separatists in Yemen.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi reiterated Pakistan's stance for resolving the situation in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Pakistan reiterates its commitment to the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen and hopes that the positive steps undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates contribute towards the peaceful resolution of the issue," he said.

The FO spokesperson appreciated the "wisdom and far-sightedness shown" by the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in addressing the situation in Yemen.

"Such efforts reflect a common desire for regional peace and stability by the two brotherly countries," he said.

Andrabi maintained that Islamabad stood ready to play its role in strengthening the values of partnership, brotherhood and unity for lasting peace and stability in the region.

The UAE announced the withdrawal of its forces in Yemen after the country's presidential council head, Rashad al-Alimi, asked the UAE forces to leave Yemen within 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia also backed the call for UAE forces to leave Yemen.

The UAE was a member of the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis in Yemen from 2015.

In 2019, it started a drawdown of its troops in the country but remained committed to the internationally recognised government.

Days earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasising peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

During the telephonic conversation on December 31 last year, both leaders discussed bilateral ties and the evolving situation in the region.

The premier emphasised the need for unity and coordination within the Muslim Ummah to address the current challenges.