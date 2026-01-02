 
Pakistan to observe first Supermoon of 2026 on January 3

Suparco says "Wolf Moon" will appear brighter and larger as lunar distance narrows

APP
January 02, 2026

The last supermoon of the year, also called the Cold Moon, is seen over Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 5, 2025.—AFP/File
Pakistan will observe the first Supermoon of the year 2026 on Saturday, January 3, when the full moon is expected to appear unusually large and bright in the sky, according to astronomical experts.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the Supermoon will occur on Jan 3 and is traditionally known as the “Wolf Moon.” The phenomenon will mark the conclusion of a series of Supermoons that began in October 2025.

Experts explained that a Supermoon occurs when the moon comes closer to the Earth than its average distance, making it appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

Due to this close proximity, the moon can appear up to 14% larger and about 30% brighter compared to a regular full moon, scientists added.

Suparco said the Supermoon will rise in Pakistan at 5:51pm on Jan 3, with the moon’s illumination reaching 99.8% at the time. The Supermoon will remain prominently visible during the nights of January 3 and 4, allowing observers an extended viewing period.

During the event, the distance between the Earth and the Moon will be approximately 362,312 kilometres, scientists said, adding that the Supermoon is expected to appear around 6 to 7% larger compared to an average full moon.

Astronomers noted that Supermoons generally occur in sequences of three to four consecutive events, and the current series will conclude with the January 3 Supermoon.

Suparco said the next Supermoon will begin in November and will be classified as the second Supermoon of 2026, adding that there will be no third Supermoon during the year.

