Impossible for PM to offer dialogue without consulting Nawaz, establishment: Rana

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah speaks to media persons after arriving at airport in Sukkur, Sindh, December 27, 2025. — PPI

Sanaullah says dialogue cannot succeed with Imran's backing.

PML-N leader urges PTI to meet premier at NA speaker's office.

Decision on opposition leader expected in NA session: Sanaullah.



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday stressed that it was impossible for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to table dialogue offer to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) without first consulting Nawaz Sharif or the establishment.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader voiced doubts about the success of any talks, saying they would fail unless PTI founder Imran Khan supports them.

"PTI's second- or third-tier leadership says they want dialogue, but until the [PTI] founder supports it, no matter how many meetings take place, nothing will happen," Sanaullah added.

The possibility of renewed negotiations between the ruling PML-N and PTI emerged after PM Shehbaz said that talks with PTI were possible only on "legitimate" demands.

However, Sanaullah emphasised that the PTI founder has never authorised anyone to negotiate, noting that Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has stated that anyone holding dialogue would not be from the party.

"The party has even announced a wheel-jam strike. The PTI founder himself is the main obstacle in all negotiations since 2011," he added.

The senior PML-N leader said that while the ruling party remains clear on engaging in dialogue, uncertainty and delays from PTI were preventing progress.

"It is said that permission has been given for talks, but the decision is yours [PTI] to make. Let's be clear: you are not serious about dialogue and instead favor unrest," he said, referring to the former ruling party.

He questioned why PTI has not acknowledged receiving PM Shehbaz’s offer for negotiations and informed authorities that they were ready to meet.

"The PM has said there are no conditions — if they want to meet the prime minister, then come to the [National Assembly] Speaker's chamber. If they cannot move forward without permission, they should at least say that in the meeting," Sanaullah added.

He urged PTI to present its perspective, saying the premier will also present his view in the meeting.

The PML-N leader asserted that his party did not “minus anyone”; instead, he said, attempts were made to exclude us.

On the appointment of the opposition leader in the National Assembly, he expected that the name would be finalised in the upcoming session.

"The request has been decided, and the opposition has submitted the decision copy to the [NA] Speaker's office," he added.