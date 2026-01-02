Four bodies recovered from manhole in Karachi's Mai Kolachi

A representational image of a crime scene restricted with a police tape. — Reuters/File

DIG South confirms discovery in Mai Kolachi area.

Police estimate bodies to be 10 to 15 days old.

Investigation underway to determine cause of death.



Police recovered four bodies, including two women, a man and a child, from a manhole near the Mai Kolachi area, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said the bodies appeared to be 10 to 15 days old.

He said the bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, adding that further investigations into the incident were under way.

Police officials later said initial investigations indicated signs of torture on the bodies, while blood traces were also found inside the manhole.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed police and relevant authorities to investigate all aspects of the case and fix responsibility.

He assured that the government would ensure justice for the affected families, saying the protection of citizens’ lives and property remained the government’s foremost duty.

Separately, the Sindh home minister sought a detailed report from the SSP Keamari, directing authorities to determine the motives and circumstances behind the killings.

He further ordered that those involved be identified, arrested at the earliest and punished in accordance with the law.

The SSP Keamari said the bodies were mutilated, adding that the process of identifying the victims had been initiated.