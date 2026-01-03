Police surgeon confirms torture on bodies recovered from Karachi's Mai Kolachi

A crime scene tape can be seen in this image. — Unsplash

Boy aged 13–14 had injuries on head, face, neck: police surgeon.

Another boy, about 10, was found with severe neck injuries: Dr Samia.

Adds girl aged 14–15 also had signs of torture on head, face, neck.



KARACHI: Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed has confirmed signs of torture on the bodies of four individuals recovered from a manhole in Karachi's Mai Kolachi Road.

The bodies of four individuals, including teenagers, were found at the railway crossing area on Friday and were shifted to Dr Ruth K M Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, for medico-legal formalities

Dr Samia said the initial post-mortem examinations of all four bodies have been completed at Civil Hospital Karachi, adding that the bodies appeared to be several days old.

She said that, as per preliminary findings, a boy aged approximately 13 to 14 years had visible injuries on his head, face, and neck, indicating torture.

Another victim, a 10-year-old boy, was found with severe neck injuries. A girl, believed to be between 14 and 15 years old, also showed signs of torture on her head, face, and neck.

Dr Samia said samples have been collected from the bodies for chemical analysis to help determine further details.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza, the bodies appeared to be 10 to 15 days old.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed police and relevant authorities to investigate all aspects of the case and fix responsibility.

He assured that the government would ensure justice for the affected families, saying the protection of citizens’ lives and property remained the government’s foremost duty.

Separately, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought a comprehensive report from the SSP Keamari, instructing officials to investigate the motives and circumstances surrounding the killings.

He further ordered that those involved be identified, arrested at the earliest, and punished in accordance with the law.