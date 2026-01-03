'Delhi promoting terror in region': Pakistan rejects India's 'irresponsible' assertion

Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad. — PTV website/File

The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday dismissed statements made by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, calling them “irresponsible assertions”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FO said that "New Delhi was again seeking to deflect attention from its own troubling record as a neighbour that promotes terrorism and contributes to regional instability."

Although the Foreign Office did not directly reference the Indian minister’s remarks, its statement followed Indian media reports quoting Jaishankar that New Delhi has a right to defend itself against terrorism while referring to “bad neighbours”.

The FO statement comes days after Jaishankar called on National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the Bangladesh parliament, where officials from several nations were present, to inscribe remarks in the condolence book placed for the late Begum Khaleda Zia, the lower house of parliament said in a statement on December 31.

Not only did he shake hands with Sadiq, the NA said, but “Jaishankar introduced himself to the speaker and told the speaker that he had recognised him”.

However, the Foreign Office in the statement on Saturday said: “Pakistan firmly rejects the irresponsible assertions made by the Indian external affairs minister. Once again, India seeks to deflect attention from its own troubling record as a neighbour that promotes terrorism and contributes to regional instability.”

It further said that India’s “documented involvement in promoting terrorist activities in the region, particularly in Pakistan, is well known”.

“The case of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav remains a stark example of organised, state-sponsored terrorism directed against Pakistan,” the FO communique reads.

“Equally concerning are recurring instances of extraterritorial killings, sabotage through proxies, and covert support to terrorist networks. This pattern is consistent with the extremist ideology of Hindutva and its violent proponents,” the FO said.

“India continues its illegal and violent military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to extend full political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle to realise their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement added.

On the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the Foreign Office said that it was an international agreement concluded in good faith and at considerable cost.

“Any unilateral violation of the treaty by India would undermine regional stability and call into question its credibility as a state that claims to respect international legal obligations. Pakistan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights under the treaty,” it added.



