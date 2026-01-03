Pakistan urges 'all Yemeni stakeholders' to engage for negotiated political solution

A security personnel stands guard outside the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Pakistan welcomes call for talks on Yemen issue in Riyadh: FO.

Pakistan reiterates support for Yemen's unity, territorial integrity.

DPM Dar holds telephonic talks with Saudi, UAE foreign ministers.



Pakistan on Saturday urged all the stakeholders in Yemen to engage in dialogue towards a negotiated political solution, reaffirming its support for the unity and territorial integrity of the nation.

In a statement, the Foreign Office welcomed the call by Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council to hold comprehensive talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saba news agency reported early today that Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen's presidential council, has submitted a request to Saudi Arabia to host a forum aimed at resolving the southern issue.

Al-Alimi said he hoped the forum would bring together all southern factions "without distinction," including the southern separatist movement.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry welcomed the request, calling on southern factions to participate in the planned forum.

In its statement, the FO expressed hope that regional efforts would contribute to bringing lasting peace and stability to the country.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held telephonic conversations with the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

DPM Dar, who is on a visit to China, held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan after landing in Beijing, the FO said in a statement.

"Both leaders deliberated on the recent situation in the region," the FO said, adding that DPM Dar welcomed the Saudi foreign ministry's statement regarding Yemen.

During the call, he also appreciated the efforts of all sides to resolve the regional situation amicably.

In his telephonic conversation with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, DPM Dar expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory and improvement in the region.

He also appreciated that dialogue and diplomacy have resulted in tangible outcomes on the ground.

The FO statement and DPM Dar's conversations with the UAE and Saudi foreign ministers come a day after Yemen's southern separatist movement said it aimed to hold a referendum on independence from the north in two years.

The statement by the Southern Transitional Council was the clearest indication yet of its intention to secede, but may be seen by Yemen's internationally recognised government as an escalation of the crisis.

It came hours after the government said it had launched an operation to recapture the crucial Hadramout province, one of the main areas seized by the STC last month, with Saudi military support.