Chris de Burgh jokes about tea dates while Kate ticks all the royal chords

It turns out Princess Kate has more in common with a chart-topping crooner than anyone realised.

Royal watchers have uncovered a centuries-old family link between the Princess of Wales, Prince William and Irish pop icon Chris de Burgh proving that in aristocratic genealogy, everyone really is related.

The surprising connection traces all the way back to the 14th century, linking the trio through King Edward III and his formidable wife, Philippa of Hainault, who was known to act as her husband’s political adviser during his reign.

Through a chain of descendants including Agnes Gascoigne and landowner Sir Thomas Fairfax, William, Kate, and the Lady in Red singer end up sharing a distant ancestral bond.

Genealogists have even calculated that William and Kate themselves are fifteenth cousins.

Chris de Burgh previously reacted with good humour when the connection was first revealed, joking that it would at least give them “something to talk about” should they ever sit down for tea.

Kate has become known for her quiet but confident musical talent, most memorably showcased at her annual Together At Christmas carol service.

During a recent broadcast, she was joined at the piano by her daughter Princess Charlotte for a tender performance of Holm Sound, a piece written by Scottish composer Erland Cooper for his own mother coincidentally also named Charlotte.

Cooper himself was present on the day offering support as the young royal made her lowkey musical debut.

It wasn’t Kate’s first time stealing the show from the keyboard. In 2021, she surprised viewers by accompanying singer Tom Walker at Westminster Abbey, later admitting she felt nervous performing live on television.

Her calm composure since has only added to her reputation as a princess full of understated talents.