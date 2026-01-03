Army officer, soldier among three martyred in GB snow clearance operation

(From left to right) Captain Asmad Shaheed, Sepoy Rizwan Shaheed and machine operator Essa Shaheed. — ISPR

Snow clearance operation conducted to open Burzil Pass: ISPR.

Army’s media wing says clearance operation led by Captain Asmad.

ISPR says sacrifice reflects forces’ commitment to defend Pakistan.



A Pakistan Army captain, along with a soldier and a civilian machine operator, was martyred during a snow clearance operation in Gilgit Baltistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the snow clearance operation was conducted, using heavy machinery, to open Burzil Pass to facilitate operational movement of own forces in the area on night between January 2 and 3.

The snow clearance operation was led by Captain Asmad, 28, it added.

“At around 2am on January 3, 2026, while subject operation was ongoing, a snow slide triggered, resultantly Captain Asmad along with two soldiers and civilian machine operator (PWD) got entrapped,” said the ISPR.

After intensive efforts, all four individuals were rescued from snow, however, condition of Captain Asmad, Sepoy Rizwan, 32, and machine operator Essa deteriorated and all three individuals embraced martyrdom.

“These individuals rendered ultimate sacrifice by leading a challenging operation, in extreme weather conditions, to facilitate operational movement of forces,” read the statement.

Their sacrifice and devotion to duty is testimony to the fact that all ranks of Pakistan Armed forces are determined to defend the motherland and will not hesitate to lay down their lives in the line of duty and devotion to cause, the ISPR added.