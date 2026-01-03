Princess Beatrice chooses snowy escape over royal roast

Princess Beatrice appears to have opted for snow-capped slopes over palace traditions this Christmas and a glimpse from Dara Huang has quietly confirmed how the festive puzzle fell into place.

The architect and entrepreneur revealed via Instagram that her son Wolfie spent Christmas Day with her in Florida before heading to Switzerland soon after.

One image showed a mahjong set beside a glowing Christmas tree, captioned “Mahjong in Florida,” while another followed with Wolfie in ski gear against an Alpine backdrop, sweetly labelled “My baby in Switzy.”

The timing suggests Wolfie reunited in Switzerland with his father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and stepmother Princess Beatrice, who is understood to have chosen a low-key ski holiday over the usual royal circuit.

Beatrice has long been praised for her hands-on and thoughtful approach to blended family life, and Wolfie is a much-loved fixture in her world.

Royal watchers had already speculated that Beatrice and Edoardo would skip King Charles’s Sandringham Christmas and Prince Andrew’s final festive season at Royal Lodge.

Sources have suggested the decision was driven by a desire to avoid awkwardness during a sensitive period for the family, rather than any lack of loyalty.

Insiders previously noted that she had made a point of attending the pre-Christmas family lunch at Buckingham Palace alongside Princess Eugenie, striking a careful balance between duty and discretion.

Opting for a winter escape with close friends and family was seen as the simplest way to keep the peace.